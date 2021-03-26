Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.61. 17,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

