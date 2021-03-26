Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,003. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.96 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.