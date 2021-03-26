Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,239 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.84. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,221. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

