Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:PLTR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 29th

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock valued at $89,338,314 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $284,091,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $432,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.