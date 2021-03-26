PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

