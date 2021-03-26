Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM opened at $82.64 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.61.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

