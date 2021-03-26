Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

