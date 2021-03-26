Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.06.

Shares of OVV opened at C$30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

