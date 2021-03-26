Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OVV opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,328,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

