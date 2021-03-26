Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

NYSE:OVV opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 113.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,423,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,384,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 494,429 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

