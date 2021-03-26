Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.56.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $67.86 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.