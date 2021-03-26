Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.77

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.77 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 22604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

