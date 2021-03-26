Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $67.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

