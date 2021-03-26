Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,580,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.