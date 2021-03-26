ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 4,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 287,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.38). On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $203,104.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

