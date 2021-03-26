ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $25.65. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 825 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $563,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,499 shares of company stock worth $5,834,558 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

