Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 32,959 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 32,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $817,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $664,246.08.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,790 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $534,199.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $2,599,579.40.

On Thursday, March 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04.

ORIC traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,983. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

