Opus (OPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $505,216.65

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a market capitalization of $505,216.65 and approximately $938.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opus has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00648101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023437 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

