Oppenheimer Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.56.

DRI stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $147.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

