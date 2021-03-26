OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.