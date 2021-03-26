Opacity (OPCT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $117,079.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.64 or 0.00462212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00184370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.88 or 0.00789281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00052294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

