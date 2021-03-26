One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.
Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.
In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
