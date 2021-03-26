One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Raised to $8.00

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $3.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.