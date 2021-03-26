One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

OSS stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 13,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of 167.29 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

