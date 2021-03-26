Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex has raised its dividend by 69.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of OFLX opened at $150.94 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.