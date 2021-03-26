Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.16

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as low as $20.81. Olympus shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 18,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

