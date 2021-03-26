Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Olin traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $38.63. 17,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,529,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Olin alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,610,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.