OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

