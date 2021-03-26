Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80.
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
