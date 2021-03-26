Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

