Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 745 ($9.73) and last traded at GBX 745 ($9.73). Approximately 91,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774 ($10.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 678.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,725.00.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

