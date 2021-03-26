Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Julie Southern Buys 959 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Julie Southern acquired 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($27.14) per share, with a total value of £19,918.43 ($26,023.56).

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,080 ($27.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,178.50 ($15.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,332.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,411.07.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.