Oak Street Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average volume of 62 call options.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,721,000 after buying an additional 145,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 61,852 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,245. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

