NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.18% of NVE worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $10,264,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the third quarter worth $822,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,473. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.18.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.