NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$2.49. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 2,539,196 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

