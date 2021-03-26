Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,848,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 653,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $592,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $170.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

