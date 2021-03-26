Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Discover Financial Services worth $538,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Argus lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.95 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

