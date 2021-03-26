Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $485.10 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $485,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,813,360 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.