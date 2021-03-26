Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,487,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $437,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

