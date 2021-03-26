Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,989,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,288,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $389,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

