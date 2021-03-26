NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of NUVA opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

