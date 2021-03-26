Nut Tree Capital Management LP Purchases 250,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. EPR Properties makes up 16.3% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.02% of EPR Properties worth $73,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 2,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.