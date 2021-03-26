Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.30 and last traded at $77.63. 108,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,713,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

