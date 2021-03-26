NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,795,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

