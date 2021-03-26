Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,497 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 607,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after acquiring an additional 249,604 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at about $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 555,696 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $70.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $663,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,967 shares of company stock worth $5,878,829 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

