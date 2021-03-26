Northern Trust Corp Has $39.13 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 354.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNI stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MGNI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

