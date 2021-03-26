Northern Trust Corp Has $38.72 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Rogers worth $38,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in Rogers by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rogers by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average is $147.84.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,730,494. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

