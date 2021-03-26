Northern Trust Corp Has $38.40 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,329,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $38,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

