Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Franklin Electric worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.59. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.