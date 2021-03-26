Northern Trust Corp Buys 95,801 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.82% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $40,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

