Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 420,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 425,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636,631. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

