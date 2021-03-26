Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 37,504 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.